KeNHA Announces Temporary Closure Of Section Of Mai Mahiu – Narok Road

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a temporary closure of the Mai Mahiu – Narok Road.

In a statement, KeNHA said the closure has been occasioned by siltation, coupled with heavy debris deposited on the section of the road in the Suswa area.

The authority noted that the closure of the road will allow smooth clearance of the siltation and avoid incidents of vehicles getting stuck.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority would like to notify the public of the closure of Mai Mahiu – Narok Road. This follows sudden siltation, coupled with heavy debris deposited on a section stretching over a kilometer this evening in the Suswa area, about 27 kilometers from Mai Mahiu town towards Narok,” KeNHA stated.

“The Authority Contractor is currently on site clearing the siltation. This exercise will extend overnight. The closure will allow smooth clearance of the siltation and avoid incidents of vehicles getting stuck.”

KeNHA advised motorists plying the Mahi Mahiu-Narok route to use alternative routes including the main Nairobi – Nakuru Highway.

The closure comes after floods swept through several homes in Mahi Mahiu killing 50 people. Dozens are reported missing after the incident in Kianduma village while more than 100 are admitted to hospitals.

Water CS Zachariah Njeru attributed the incident to the blockage of a tunnel which is a channel for River Tongi.

“The channel got blocked due to debris, stones, trees, and soil brought about by the heavy downpour in the area thereby preventing water flowing through the River Tongi course and its small tributaries from moving downstream,” CS NJeru stated.

“Therefore, River Tongi and its tributaries burst its banks leading to the formation of a pool beside the railway line and due to the force and pressure exerted, the water swept the railway line and started moving downstream at a very high speed and velocity causing destruction of property and loss of lives to people staying downstream.”

Also Read: CS Kindiki Orders Inspection Of All Dams After Mahi Mahiu Tragedy