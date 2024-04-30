Connect with us

DP Gachagua Condoles with Maai Mahiu Families, Sends Message to Kenyans as Floods Continue

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked Kenyans to obey evacuation warnings and move to higher grounds as heavy rains continue pounding the country.

Speaking on Monday when he condoled with families of people who lost loved ones on Tuesday after the Old Kijabe Dam broke banks and swept downstream into Maai Mahiu Town, the  Deputy President pleaded with Kenyans living in potential disaster areas to agree and move from harm’s way.

He spoke after a comprehensive aerial and on-foot assessment of the damage caused by the water. He shared a message of condolence from President William Ruto.

DP Gachagua said the country has lost lives even in situations that could have been avoided if people had taken caution.

“Those living in disaster-prone areas should move to safer areas. Do not wait for danger in your houses. Please move. Do not wait for death. Follow instructions from National Government Administration Officers, Red Cross, and other leaders,” Gachagua said.

He said tens of people have lost their lives and the National Youth Service officers are working with NGAOs, the County Government of Nakuru, the Kenya Red Cross, the residents in the search for the missing, and evacuation of those, whose homes were destroyed by the raging floods. He called for caution.

“This is a big tragedy. I ask drivers not to dare nature. There is no fame in driving through flooded areas and rivers. The water is rough. You have families, that depend on you,” Gachagua stated.

The Deputy President further said survivors of the Maai Mahiu tragedy will be accommodated at Ngeya  Primary School, near Maai Mahiu town.

“We want to ensure no more lives are lost. We are providing food and nonfood items to the families. We will work with the County Government of Nakuru in helping the survivors start life afresh,” he said.

