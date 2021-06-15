Connect with us

Ugali Man Gifted Brand New Car, Gym And Ksh 5 Million

Gym enthusiast Charles Odongo popularly known as Ugali man is the latest shiny toy for Kenyan brands following his viral videos.

Odongo, who has been picked as the ambassador of Odibets, has now been rewarded with a fully equipped gym, a brand new car and Ksh 5 million.

Breaking: Magoha Bans Hiring Of School Buses For Weddings And Funerals

The betting platform today hosted a presser announcing the move saying that rewarding Odongo means a lot to the company. Through their giving back to the hustlers intiative, the betting company intends to help small businesses.

Odongo has a gym in Ongata Rongai area where he trains and mentors young guys.

READ ALSO: Photos: Atwoli’s Road Sign Vandalized Again, Set On Fire

He became an internet sensation by sharing videos online while eating Ugali with fried meat and, sharing some with his cat.

You can watch him being gifted the Ksh 5 million check, car and gym in the video HERE.

