News

Breaking: Magoha Bans Hiring Of School Buses For Weddings And Funerals

scook

Hiring school buses for private events is against the law after a new directive from Education CS George Magoha.

Magoha announced the directive on Tuesday 15 at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development while releasing the 2020 Form One selection results.

He said School buses must get authority from the ministry before ferrying people to weddings, funerals, parties or any other event that school buses are normally used in that are outside school functions.

“…those seeking services of school buses must get authority from the Ministry. For the avoidance of doubt, school buses are to carry children using Covid-19 protocols, action is to be taken against anybody using the buses for any other reason,” he said.

He further added that school buses are being misused something that the government wants to clamp.

“We will not sit and allow people to misuse facilities of our children…We will give authorisation from Jogoo house, it does not matter if you are a government official,” he added.

