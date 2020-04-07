Uhuru: Indiscipline May Force Me to Order for a Lockdown

President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned that he may be forced to order for a total lockdown of the country if Kenyans do not follow the government directives in the fight against Coronavirus.

Speaking during an interview with three Kikuyu Radio Stations on Tuesday, the President said that he has not ordered for a total lockdown at the moment because it will affect people’s livelihoods.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is currently live on #Inooro #Cooro and #Kameme radio stations to sensitize Kenyans on #Covid19. — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) April 7, 2020

“We do not want to lockdown Kenyans in their houses like in other countries because the majority of Kenyans depend on their daily income, what will they eat if we lock down the county?” the President said.

The government has been under a lot of pressure to lock down the country as one of the ways to curb the spread of the dreaded COVID-19. Kenya has now confirmed 158 cases, six of them have succumbed to the virus.

On Monday, the President ordered for a cessation of movement in the Nairobi Metropolitan region and the three coastal counties of Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale.

However, on Tuesday morning, Uhuru said that a possible lockdown will be effected if Kenyans become indisciplined,

“If we don’t follow the directives given by the government we shall have no option than ordering for a lockdown. The reason I don’t want a lockdown is that I know the implications of lockdown and that’s why I don’t want us to follow that route”

Please note :- Movement WITHIN the Nairobi Metro Area as defined in the Legal G.N. is PERMITTED subject to existing curfew,wearing of face masks & social distancing. What is PROHIBITED is movement IN TO & OUT OF the gazetted area for the period of 21 days effective 7.00pm tonight — Nzioka Waita (@NziokaWaita) April 6, 2020

Wearing of masks and observing social distancing are among the measures which the government has put in place to fight COVID-19.

