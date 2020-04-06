President Uhuru Kenyatta has Misplaced Priorities Kenyans say over Kshs.100M for musicians

KDRTV-Kenyans condemn President Uhuru Kenyatta for directing the Ministry of Sports and culture to pay musicians and Artists over Kshs.100 Million to entertain Kenyans during this period the Country is grappling with Covid-19

The President’s inner circle advised the President to pay musicians in order to relieve stress Kenyans are undergoing through and the best option for his team was to pay musicians and other artist’s to entertain Kenyans to mitigate this hectic period as they are holed up in their homes without anything to do.

But Kenyans have condemned the action as they expected their President to mobilize resources to the Health Ministry docket and allowances to be given to the health workers who are on the front line in fighting Corona Virus in the Country who are in need of Personal Protective gear or PPE to ensure that they are ready to attend to any patient who shows up with the symptoms of the deadly disease that has claimed over 50,000 people all over the world including 6 Kenyans who have succumbed to the virus.

While comparing his directives with that of the Ghanian President who has directed his Ministry of Finance not to tax health workers for the next 3 months and a 50% allowance based on their pay, they wondered why President Kenyatta can’t borrow a leaf from leaders who have gone a head and beyond to assist their citizens in this difficult times.

Read also:Nikupea Utawezana Challenge Lady Bullied on Social Media After Viral Video

The US Congress has also passed an emergency package whereby all citizens will get at least $ 1200.00 and each child below the age 17 years to receive $500.00 to assist its citizen to mitigate this difficult economic situation where millions of Americans have lost their jobs due to the closure of businesses at the advent of Covid-19 pandemic.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us inquiries, press releases