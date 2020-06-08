Uhuru Receives Petition to Impeach Aden Duale

(KDRTV) – The era of Garissa Town MP Aden Duale as National Assembly Majority Leader will soon come to an end after 126 MPs signed a petition to impeach him.

New Jubilee Whip Emmanuel Wangwe told a press briefing on Monday that the petition had already been forwarded to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Sometimes people forget quickly. The same Amos Kimunya who is now calling for Duale to resign as Majority Leader is the same one known for the infamous "I would rather die than resign" Politics of convenience or just sheer hypocrisy? — Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) June 8, 2020

He further said that the President will convene another Parliamentary Group Meeting in the coming days to discuss Duale’s fate.

“After consulting with the party leader and the party, it has been decided that the Secretary General Raphael Tuju will communicate when the meeting was will take place,” Wangwe told the press. He was accompanied by Deputy Majority Whip Maoka Maore.

banditry, political conmanship and political metamorphosis fueled and characterized by the so called "deep state"(if it exists anyway).From Kindiki's outster,Murkomen and kihika's removal from key Senate positions to Aden Duale's never ending survivor series,the political arena — Ian_Irungu. (@IanIrungu11) June 8, 2020

Duale is the only Tanga Tanga Member who survived last week’s purge on Ruto allies in Parliament. The meeting ratified to remove Ben Washiali and Cecily Mbarire as Majority Whip and Deputy respectively.

However, a section of Kieleweke Members were not happy with the decision to retain Duale. Kieni MP Kanini Kega started collecting signatures to remove Duale.

He had more than 117 signatures within 24 hours. KDRTV understands that MPs from Duale’s North Eastern area are the ones who mobilized their colleagues to impeach Duale.

A section of Ruto allies, who had defended Duale, also fell out with him after he appeared for an interview on Citizen TV and over praised President Uhuru Kenyatta. They claim the Garissa Town MP had betrayed their man.