Uhuru Receives Petition to Impeach Aden Duale

1 min ago

duale

(KDRTV) – The era of Garissa Town MP Aden Duale as National Assembly Majority Leader will soon come to an end after 126 MPs signed a petition to impeach him.

New Jubilee Whip Emmanuel Wangwe told a press briefing on Monday that the petition had already been forwarded to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He further said that the President will convene another Parliamentary Group Meeting in the coming days to discuss Duale’s fate.

“After consulting with the party leader and the party, it has been decided that the Secretary General Raphael Tuju will communicate when the meeting was will take place,” Wangwe told the press. He was accompanied by Deputy Majority Whip Maoka Maore.

Duale is the only Tanga Tanga Member who survived last week’s purge on Ruto allies in Parliament. The meeting ratified to remove Ben Washiali and Cecily Mbarire as Majority Whip and Deputy respectively.

However, a section of Kieleweke Members were not happy with the decision to retain Duale. Kieni MP Kanini Kega started collecting signatures to remove Duale.

He had more than 117 signatures within 24 hours. KDRTV understands that MPs from Duale’s North Eastern area are the ones who mobilized their colleagues to impeach Duale.

A section of Ruto allies, who had defended Duale, also fell out with him after he appeared for an interview on Citizen TV and over praised President Uhuru Kenyatta. They claim the Garissa Town MP had betrayed their man.

 

