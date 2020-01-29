The flamboyant Kiambu Governor Ferdinard Waititu has been impeached by senate. Senators voted 36-14 to impeach the governor. The Governor’s concerted efforts to fight the accusations leveled against him bore not fruit as the Senators stood their ground and voted to oust him from power.

The duel between President Kenyatta and Deputy President Dr. William Ruto played on the senate floor but the President carried the day as Majority of them Senators voted to remove Governor Waititu from Office.

He pleaded to the Senate to not treat him harshly promising that immediately he finishes his term he’ll be joining them as a senator. The Tanga Tanga Senators who were lobbying to save Governor Waititu failed to procure enough votes to save Waititu. Senators from Central Province voted overwhelmingly to oust Waititu while it’s rumored that the senators from Rift Valley most of them allied to the Deputy President voted against his ouster.

Waititu becomes the first Governor to be impeached by the the senate which has been viewed by Kenyans as incompetent and a waste of public resources and others calling for it to be disbanded out-rightly.

Today the Senate has made history by removed a dully elected Governor from office a vote which was bi-partisan and echoed as the first democratic exercise since Independence.

It’s a very big blow to the Deputy President William Ruto who is seen as a key ally to him in Central Province because he belongs to the Tanga Tanga Faction of the Jubilee Party.

More news follows