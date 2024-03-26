Babu Owino, Wamuchomba Team UP With 6 MPs To Form New Opposition Alliance

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino and his Githunguri counterpart Gathoni Wamuchomba have joined hands to form a new opposition outfit.

Speaking on Tuesday, Babu said the laxity of the opposition in fighting the plight of Kenyans forced them to start a new outfit.

Other members of the team include; Jack Wamboka, Mark Mwenje, Catherine Omanyo, Amos Mwago, Caleb Amisi, and Charles Nguna.

Babu said the team will traverse the country to “take its rightful position” to push for the welfare of all Kenyans.

“This is a team that will be on the ground, champion the voice of the voiceless, will fight for the inherent and unalienable interests and rights of Kenya citizens everywhere across the eight regions. This team comprises of youthful leadership, the generational change,” said Babu.

The ODM MP further said the team will not be limited to calling for demonstrations against the Kenya Kwanza government in every county, constituency, and ward.

“We have issues that we will be addressing from time to time, and this is the team that is going to give direction in this country because we have laxity in the opposition and therefore this team will take its rightful place to ensure that the interests of Kenyans are fought for not limited to holding rallies to discuss the plight and issues affecting Kenyans,” Babu added.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has in recent days slowed down his critique of the Kenya Kwanza administration since he declared his interest in running for the African Union Commission chairperson job.

Wamuchomba in a statement said the new outfit called “Team kusikiza Ground” will push the Kenya Kwanza government to address pressing issues affecting Kenyans irrespective of their political parties.

