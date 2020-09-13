Controversial Politician claims that Uhuru was conceived in Prison! VIDEO

KDRTV NEWS- Controversial politician aligned to Ruto’s Tanga Tanga faction of Jubilee tells off President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime over political incarceration and has reminded him that he was conceived in prison while his Father was in Kapenguria.
Subscribe to watch latests videos
You May Also Like
News
Kenya has continued to record lower daily infections of coronavirus at 188 as of Sunday 13 raising the national caseload to 36, 157. Many...
News
Ugandan Presidential Candidate and Opposition leader Bobi Wine, promises to beat President Yoweri Museveni in 2021 Election
Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, known by his stage name Bobi Wine promise to beat Museveni hands down
World
Mali opposition leaders have disagreed with the military over interim government as proposed by the military saying it is a bid to "grab and...
Life & Style
I CAME HOME FROM A BUSINESS TRIP AND FOUND OUT MY HUSBAND HAD ELOPED WITH OUR HOUSEHELP AND LEFT OUR CHILDREN BEHIND.
Deceit from a person you’ve given all your love and trust to is normally one of the most painful thing one could endure. Even...