Politics

PHOTOS: Meet 5 Powerful People DP Ruto Hangs Out With In Private

By

Published

Deputy president Dr. William Ruto is the second most powerful man in the Kenyan government and has a large number of friends. As the self-proclaimed hustler’s clerk is planning to run for the top seat, he hangs with his closest friends to strategize ahead of the 2022 general elections.
Below are 5 people DP Ruto works within private Judging from his rallies, trips, and functions.

1. Farouk Teigut Kibet

fb img 15510951503952075422754

Farouk is DP Ruto’s most powerful aid as he is his Personal assistant. Kibet holds the fate of anyone trying to meet the DP whether in Harambe House annex Office or at his Karen official residence.
Kibet is DP Ruto’s right-hand man and does a lot of deals for the DP.

2. Abdul Mwasserah

phgbhrd9gsimg 20190417 120446

Abdul works as the coordination and operations secretary in the DP’s office. Abdul is a former provincial commissioner who worked in both North Eastern and Western regions for 7 years in total. Holding a Ph.D. in conflict resolution, Abdul is usually sent by the DP when a conflict arises. In 2019 he was sent to condole a boy’s family in Budalangi after DP Ruto’s convoy run over the boy. In 2020 Abdul and the DP went to Sudan on a secret chicken farm benchmarking trip.

3. Sam Mburu

124157324 4023527061009134 9119857998478397942 o

Sam Mburu is among the below 50 billionaires in Kenya. Mburu who is married to Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika is a close ally to the DP. The Businessman from Nakuru is said to do a number of business deals for the DP.

Read Also: 6 Powerful Individuals Uhuru Kenyatta Hangs Out With in Private

4. Silvanus Osoro

08b5RvMusH55633908 1105891616273129 7207253661569777664 n

The youthful MP from Kisii County is one of DP Ruto’s close allies and has been seen seated next to the hustler’s clerk in a number of events when DP Ruto tours Kisii.

5. Emmanuel Tallam

unnamed

Tallam is in charge of DP Ruto’s communication team and he is always where the DP is alongside renowned blogger Dennis Itumbi.

