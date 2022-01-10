Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

PHOTOS: Meet Six Powerful Individuals Uhuru Kenyatta Hangs Out With in Private

By

Published

President Uhuru Kenyatta has always surrounded himself with intelligent minds and they have helped him in rising up to the top seat.

With less than a year before he retires the President still hangs out with his old friends. Here are powerful people Mr. Kenyatta chills out with.

Jimmy Kibaki

c6ee508596fe444b996688fa0dfa3797

The two have been close since high school. Jimmy recalled the incident in 2016, emphasizing how close the two have remained since then.

Since before independence, the Kibaki’s and Kenyatta’s have had a tight bond. Kenyatta’s godfather, Mwai Kibaki, suggested the name Uhuru when he was born in October 1961.

Njee Muturi 

d9952641c68143b1b0f6b76076bef871

After serving as Solicitor General, he was appointed to the position of Deputy Chief of Staff at State House.

Njee Muturi is a St Mary’s School alumnus who has played an important role in the President’s political career. Before joining the civil service, he worked as Kenyatta’s personal assistant for a period of 11 years.

Stanley Kinyanjui

a44885a122c3480ba29f83d9c699efcd

The renowned entrepreneur is one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s closest friends, with whom he socializes in private and who was a driving influence behind his re-election in 2017. He was a member of the Jubilee Party’s Friends of Jubilee Foundation, which was hell-bent on raising finances to keep the Jubilee Party in power.

Raila Odinga

11b348fb8bff49b28676ecdd7c1fb1ab

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has a long and rich history with Kenyatta, dating back to family relationships and political feuds. From a series of secret talks that eased tensions that emerged following the contentious 2017 General Elections through many meetings to choose Cabinet Secretaries and make changes in Parliament, the Building Bridges Initiative demonstrated how close they were.

Richard Ngatia

e868f5189efb436b9c1a1f9c792be9c7

He is the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Chairperson (KNCCI). He is also the proprietor of Galileo Lounge, a popular nightclub in Nairobi. Mr. Ngatia is rarely absent from the president’s major ceremonies. He took part in a fund-raising drive for the President of the United States in 2017.

Maluki Mwendwa

77bfd74b92514725b31d10ab17373f85

Maluki is the son of the late Kitili Mwendwa, the former Chief Justice. In Mombasa, Maluki and Uhuru grew up together and became friends. The friendship has continued to this day. He ran for the Kitui West parliamentary seat in 2018 but was defeated by Edith Nyenze, the late Francis Nyenze’s wife.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019