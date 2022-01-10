PHOTOS: Meet Six Powerful Individuals Uhuru Kenyatta Hangs Out With in Private

President Uhuru Kenyatta has always surrounded himself with intelligent minds and they have helped him in rising up to the top seat.

With less than a year before he retires the President still hangs out with his old friends. Here are powerful people Mr. Kenyatta chills out with.

Jimmy Kibaki

The two have been close since high school. Jimmy recalled the incident in 2016, emphasizing how close the two have remained since then.

Since before independence, the Kibaki’s and Kenyatta’s have had a tight bond. Kenyatta’s godfather, Mwai Kibaki, suggested the name Uhuru when he was born in October 1961.

Njee Muturi

After serving as Solicitor General, he was appointed to the position of Deputy Chief of Staff at State House.

Njee Muturi is a St Mary’s School alumnus who has played an important role in the President’s political career. Before joining the civil service, he worked as Kenyatta’s personal assistant for a period of 11 years.

Stanley Kinyanjui

The renowned entrepreneur is one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s closest friends, with whom he socializes in private and who was a driving influence behind his re-election in 2017. He was a member of the Jubilee Party’s Friends of Jubilee Foundation, which was hell-bent on raising finances to keep the Jubilee Party in power.

Raila Odinga

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has a long and rich history with Kenyatta, dating back to family relationships and political feuds. From a series of secret talks that eased tensions that emerged following the contentious 2017 General Elections through many meetings to choose Cabinet Secretaries and make changes in Parliament, the Building Bridges Initiative demonstrated how close they were.

Richard Ngatia

He is the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Chairperson (KNCCI). He is also the proprietor of Galileo Lounge, a popular nightclub in Nairobi. Mr. Ngatia is rarely absent from the president’s major ceremonies. He took part in a fund-raising drive for the President of the United States in 2017.

Maluki Mwendwa

Maluki is the son of the late Kitili Mwendwa, the former Chief Justice. In Mombasa, Maluki and Uhuru grew up together and became friends. The friendship has continued to this day. He ran for the Kitui West parliamentary seat in 2018 but was defeated by Edith Nyenze, the late Francis Nyenze’s wife.