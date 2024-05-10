Connect with us

News

DCI Exposes Illegal Fuel Siphoning Syndicate In Nairobi

DCI detectives on Thursday raided a site off Kangundo Road and seized thousands of liters of siphoned fuel.

In a statement, DCI said the operation which was carried by the Operations Support Unit also saw a trailer, two fuel tankers, generators fitted with hosepipes, funnels, 20l jerrycans, and several tanks containing unestablished amounts of siphoned fuel seized.

“Acting on a tip-off by a concerned member of the public on a notable spillage and the impunity with which the illegal business operated just next to a supermarket and an open-air market along KCC Road, the officers moved into the compound that was concealed by a temporary iron sheet fence,” the DCI report read in part.

The well-organized criminal syndicate involved in the illegal operations got wind of police presence through their informers and, locking the main entrance from within, secured enough time to hole up through a panya route thus evading arrest.

DCI detectives believe that the individuals who evaded arrest are connected to the 41 people apprehended for engaging in illegal fuel trading at a siphoning site on Lunga Road in Makadara, in April.

“After preliminary investigations, detectives believe that the business operators are linked to the April 12, 2024 raid conducted behind Shell petrol station off Lunga Road in Nairobi where 41 suspects were rounded up and charged, but the five tankers found at the site later released through a court order,” DCI added.

