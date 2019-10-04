Ruto Accused of Bribing Kibra Voters Ahead of by-elections

Deputy President William Ruto has come under a lot of criticism after allegations emerged that he is bribing Kibra voters to vote for Jubilee Candidate MacDonald Mariga.

Popular city blogger Abraham Mutai has shared a picture on his Twitter handle allegedly showing a group of Kibra residents coming from the DP’s Karen residence. Mutai said they could have received their daily payments.

“Someone just sent me this photo taken outside William Ruto’s gate this morning. Kibra Voters leaving DP’s Karen home after probably collecting daily payments. William Ruto is really corrupting our electoral system,” reads part of Mutai’s tweet.

Mutai who is one of Ruto’s fierce critics accused the DP of corrupting the Kenyan electoral system.

One netizen by the name also shared a screenshot of a message that was inviting all Kibra residents to the Ruto’s residence on October 3. The message asked the recipient to carry an ID for verification. We couldn’t substantiate the credibility of this message.

Ruto hosted thousands of Kibra residents at the’ hustler mansion’ on Friday morning. Through his Twitter handle, he said the objective of the event was to drum up support for Mariga.

On Wednesday, ODM held a fundraiser for Imran Okoth, their candidate in the by-elections. ODM’s Director of Elections Junet Mohammed said they were forced to boost their candidate financially because he didn’t have the same money as his competitors.

“Our candidate does not have the kind of money that is being pumped in Kibra by gamblers and illicit traders. So we are here to ensure his message is not drowned in the cheap politics of voter bribery that is now being introduced in Kibra.” Junet said through his official Twitter handle.

The Kibra by-elections will be held on November 7. The seat fell vacant following the death of former MP Ken Okoth in July. Ken had a long battle with colon cancer.

