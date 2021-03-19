UDA PARTY SEEKS MEMBERS NOD TO SUSPEND MUTHAMA FROM TOP PARTY POSITION BECAUSE OF INCOMPETENCE

KDRTV News Nairobi-The much-hyped UDA Party related to the Deputy President Dr. William Ruto, is now contemplating suspending its Chairman Johnstone Muthama over the poor performance in the just-concluded Machakos senatorial by-election where UDA was defeated resoundingly by the Wiper Party of former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka.

Mr. Muthama woes are not yet over as his ex-wife taunted him with defeat even though the UDA party spent millions of shillings in wowing the voter to vote for its candidate.

An Aide to Senator Kipchumba Murkomen claimed that Murkomen was not happy about Mr. Muthama’s performance terming it below par.

Ms. Agnes Kavindu Muthama garnered 104,352 votes followed by Urbanus Muthama Ngengele of UDA who came second with 19,726 votes.

