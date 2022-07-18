Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Done Deals, Medicals & Latest Transfer Updates On Ronaldo, De Jong, Dybala, Depay, De Light & Ibrahimovic

By

Published

IMG 20220718 181308 487

Bayern have signed 22 year old Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus on a permanent transfer. The fee is around €80M including add ons. The Dutch defender wanted the move and the funds from Lewandowski got the deal done.

IMG 20220718 181509 857

AS Roma have signed 28 year old Paulo Dybala on a 3 year contract as a free agent. Jose Mourinho has got his man, he called the Argentine to get the deal done. 

IMG 20220718 181801 520

Cristiano Ronaldo has convinced Diego Simeone to bring him to Atlético. ​​Diego Simeone loves the idea of signing Cristiano Ronaldo. He looks at Ronaldo and sees Ronaldo as a similar deal to Luis Suárez in 2020, but with an even greater impact, both in sporting and commercial aspects. (Source: Manu Sainz)

IMG 20220718 181136 274

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has told the club’s hierarchy to continue their attempts to sign 25-year-old Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona – even if he has not joined them by the start of their season on 7 August. (Source The Guardian)

IMG 20220718 181207 553

Chelsea are in advanced talks with Paris Saint-Germain for defender Presnel Kimpembé.PSG value him at around €60-65m but Chelsea don’t want to pay more than €45-50m. (Source Fabrizio Romano)

IMG 20220718 181228 330

Jules Kounde is ‘very close’ to joining Chelsea. The club hopes that an agreement will be closed next week. Barcelona boss Xavi spoke to the player but he looks set for a move to Chelsea. (Source Manu_Sainz)

IMG 20220718 181610 009

Tottenham are interested in signing Memphis Depay, who is free to leave Barcelona. (Source: sport)

IMG 20220718 181702 879

​​West Ham are edging closer to signing Armando Broja after agreeing personal terms.

Talks are ongoing about either a loan or permanent move but it’s progressing.(Source: Fabrizio Romano)

IMG 20220718 181959 208

​​Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to sign a new contract at AC Milan until June 2023. His salary will be between €1M-€1.5M. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Also Read: Latest Done Deals, Medical &amp; Transfer Updates on Ronaldo, Zinchenko, Ibtahimovic & Bernardo Silva

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020