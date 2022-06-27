Connect with us

Latest Transfer Updates On Jesus, Maguire, Raphinha, Antony & Sterling

Arsenal have signed 25 year old Gabriel Jesus from Man City for £45M + Add Ons. The Brazilian wanted to rejoin his former coach Arteta and has signed a 5 year contract at The Emirates. Jesus will fly to England this week to complete his medical with Arsenal and sign his 5-year deal.(Source: FabrizioRomano)

IMG 20220627 101642 421

Manchester United rejected Barcelona’s attempt to sign Harry Maguire as part of a deal to bring Frenkie de Jong to the club. (Source: SunMartinB)

IMG 20220627 101453 378

Arsenal have pulled out of the race for Raphinha.The Leeds star continues to block all offers from Premier League clubs because his wish is to play for Barça. (Source: joaquimpiera)

IMG 20220627 101537 824

Fulham have an agreement in principle with Manchester United to sign Andreas Pereira for €10m + €3m in add-ons. Personal talks are now ongoing and the decision is in the player’s hands. (Source: UOLEsporte)

IMG 20220627 101555 538

West Ham and Villarreal are in talks over a potential move for Arnaut Danjuma. The Hammers are discussing a fee of €36M + add-ons, even though his release clause is worth €54M. (Source: tjuanmarti)

IMG 20220627 101614 967

Juventus have reportedly rejected an offer from Chelsea of €40M + Pulisic or Werner for the signing of Matthijs de Ligt. The Italians only want cash for the defender: €100M. (Source: tuttosport)

IMG 20220627 101834 865

Ajax’s €80m price tag for Antony is proving problematic in Manchester United’s pursuit of the Brazilian. Source  (RobDawson, ESPN)

IMG 20220627 102024 479

Raheem Sterling is prepared to go back to London, and Chelsea are very confident in agreeing personal terms with the player. (Source JacobsBen)

IMG 20220627 101931 473

​​Richarlison has told close pals that he wants a move to Tottenham. This week there have been talks between Spurs and Everton, but the Toffees are holding out for £50m for the Brazilian. (Source: Football Insider)

IMG 20220627 102156 403

