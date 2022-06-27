Latest Transfer Updates On Jesus, Maguire, Raphinha, Antony & Sterling

Arsenal have signed 25 year old Gabriel Jesus from Man City for £45M + Add Ons. The Brazilian wanted to rejoin his former coach Arteta and has signed a 5 year contract at The Emirates. Jesus will fly to England this week to complete his medical with Arsenal and sign his 5-year deal.(Source: FabrizioRomano)

Manchester United rejected Barcelona’s attempt to sign Harry Maguire as part of a deal to bring Frenkie de Jong to the club. (Source: SunMartinB)

Arsenal have pulled out of the race for Raphinha.The Leeds star continues to block all offers from Premier League clubs because his wish is to play for Barça. (Source: joaquimpiera)

Fulham have an agreement in principle with Manchester United to sign Andreas Pereira for €10m + €3m in add-ons. Personal talks are now ongoing and the decision is in the player’s hands. (Source: UOLEsporte)

West Ham and Villarreal are in talks over a potential move for Arnaut Danjuma. The Hammers are discussing a fee of €36M + add-ons, even though his release clause is worth €54M. (Source: tjuanmarti)

Juventus have reportedly rejected an offer from Chelsea of €40M + Pulisic or Werner for the signing of Matthijs de Ligt. The Italians only want cash for the defender: €100M. (Source: tuttosport)

Ajax’s €80m price tag for Antony is proving problematic in Manchester United’s pursuit of the Brazilian. Source (RobDawson, ESPN)

Raheem Sterling is prepared to go back to London, and Chelsea are very confident in agreeing personal terms with the player. (Source JacobsBen)

​​Richarlison has told close pals that he wants a move to Tottenham. This week there have been talks between Spurs and Everton, but the Toffees are holding out for £50m for the Brazilian. (Source: Football Insider)

