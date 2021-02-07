Connect with us

Liverpool Keeper Alisson to Blame for Man City`s victory

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson`s two silly mistakes afford Manchester City victory at Anfield

(KDRTV)-Liverpool`s goalkeeper Alisson is to blame after his team lost to Manchester City 4 goals to 1.

Alisson committed two awful errors in a span of three minutes which facilitated Liverpool`s heavy defeat.

Liverpool has lost three-straight Premier League home matches

This is the first time Liverpool is losing three matches in a row since 1963.

The giant team has now lost to Burnley, Brighton, and Manchester City

Man city is now at the top of the league after Ilkay Gundogan, who had missed a penalty scored a goal, followed by Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden who scored one goal each

Mo Salah brought some hope to Liverpool after scoring a penalty to equalize Man City`s first goal, however, in the last half, Alisson two errors awarded Man City two goals.

A happy Pep Guardiola expressed his happiness and how shifting for Phil Foden brought victory to the team

On the other side, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes his boys performed well but created their own downfall with serious of silly mistakes

