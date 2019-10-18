Man United Striker Mason Greenwood Signs New Contract

Mason Greenwood the youngest Man United striker has signed a new contract with the battling Premier League club on Friday.

According to the new contract, England Under-21 international Greenwood is now committed to United until 2023 with the contract most likely to be extended by one year.

Aged 18 years, Mason Greenwood became United’s youngest starter in the Premier League era when he faced Cardiff in May.

He has made nine appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season, scoring in a Europa League win over Astana and then against Rochdale in the League Cup. READ ALSO: Sergio Aguero In An Accident With Sh10M Range Rover, En route Manchester City Training The young striker expressed his gratitude having signed under the new contract, stating that he had always dreamt of playing in the United league since he was a child. “Having grown up as a Manchester United fan, playing for the first team is a real dream come true. I am learning all the time from the manager and his coaching staff and I know that this is the perfect club to help me reach my potential.” ” Greenwood told United’s website. The league’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær said that they were delighted as a team of the progress the young striker had made so far, applauding him for his attributes as a player committed to raise the bar higher.

“Since he came into the first team, he has really impressed everyone with his drive and attitude. He has all the attributes to become a top player. There is no doubt he has an excellent future ahead of him, said Solskjær

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases