China Denies WHO Officials Entry In Wuhan To Investigate The Origin of COVID-19

World Health Organization (WHO) officials are disappointed after China blocked them from accessing Wuhan City to investigate the origin of the COVID-19.

KDRTV has established that China had agreed in December that the WHO team would be allowed to investigate the origin of coronavirus in Wuhan.

This was after several months of negotiations with WHO.

Two people had already set their however one has turned back while another one is in transit in a third country

According to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the friction was due to lack of visa clearance

China had not finalized the permission of the team even after the organization said that the journey was a priority to them and the international team

KDRTV understand that coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan City in late 2019 with an initial outbreak to a seafood market

However, China has been bestowing efforts to distance themself from the link to the novel virus but instead emphasizing their successful efforts in combating the pandemic

Initially, the United States had accused China of intentionally introducing coronavirus as a bioweapon

The accusation had increased a frictional tie between the two global economic giants