Diamond Platnumz nominated for prestigious BET award (Full list of nominees)

Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz continues to win big as he was recognized once again by BET.

The 31-year old was nominated for the International Act category where he will be coming up against some big names in the entertainment industry.

Chibu will be battling it out with the likes of Wizkid, Burna Boy and seven other contestants for the Best International Act at the 2021 BET Awards.

The best International Act category also features artists like Aya Nakamura (France), Burna Boy (Nigeria), Diamond Platnumz, (Tanzania) Emicida (Brazil), Headie One (UK), Wizkid (Nigeria), Young T & Bugsey (UK) and Youssoupha (France).

The 2021 BET awards will be held on June 28

The first Tanzanian to scoop the award was Rayvanny back in 2017 when the ‘Unaibiwa’ hitmaker was crowned “THE BET Viewers Choice Best New International Act”.

Rayvanny was the second African to scoop a BET award after Kenzo first won his in 2015 in the International Viewers Award Category.

Here are the full list of nominees for the 2021 BET awards:

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (Uk)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (Uk)

Youssoupha (France)

Album of the Year

After Hours – The Weeknd

Blame It on Baby – DaBaby

Good News – Megan Thee Stallion

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan

King’s Disease – Nas

Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle

Best female R&B / pop artist

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA

Best male R&B / pop artist

6lack

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weekend

Best female hip hop artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Latto

Saweetie

Best male hip hop artist

DaBaby

Drake

Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Best new artist

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Giveon

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

Best collaboration:

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled featuring Drake – “Popstar”

Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – “Whats Poppin (Remix)”

Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby – “Cry Baby”

Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby – “For the Night”

Best group:

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Silk Sonic

Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award:

Bebe Winans – “In Jesus Name”

CeCe Winans – “Never Lost”

H.E.R. – “Hold Us Together”

Kirk Franklin – “Strong God”

Marvin Sapp – “Thank You for It All”

Tamela Mann – “Touch From You”

BET HER award:

Alicia Keys featuring Khalid – “So Done”

Brandy featuring Chance the Rapper – “Baby Mama”

Bri Steves – “Anti Queen”

Chloe X Halle – “Baby Girl”

Ciara featuring Ester Dean – “Rooted”

SZA – “Good Days”

Viewer’s choice award:

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled featuring Drake – “Popstar”

Drake featuring Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Video of the year:

Cardi B – “Up”

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Chloe X Halle – “Do It”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Drake featuring Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Video director of the year:

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Best movie:

Coming 2 America

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

One Night in Miami

Soul

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Best actress:

Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Best actor:

Aldis Hodge

Chadwick Boseman

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

Youngstars award:

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the year award:

A’ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman of the year award:

Kyrie Irving

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry