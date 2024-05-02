Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Heavy Downpours Shutter schools and flood highways in Saudi Arabia

By

Published

untitled design 1 2024 05 376b9e

 

Saudi Arabian authorities closed schools in several districts as flash floods overwhelmed highways, the latest example of torrential rains interrupting life in the dry Gulf.

On Wednesday, viral footage showed partially drowned automobiles having to drive through standing water in Qassim’s center sector, one of the most hit overnight.

The National Meteorological Centre issued red alerts for Qassim and other locations, including the eastern Gulf province, Riyadh, the capital, and Medina, which borders the Red Sea.

It warned that there would be “heavy rain with strong wind, lack of horizontal visibility, hail, torrential rains, and thunderbolts”. Schools in Eastern Province and Riyadh likewise suspended in-person classes and relocated them online.

The Medina Education Department shared photos on X of maintenance personnel repairing electrical and air conditioning devices and eliminating standing water from classrooms.

There was some standing water on Riyadh’s roads on Wednesday, but traffic was not seriously hampered.

Rainstorms and flooding are common in Saudi Arabia, particularly during the winter, and larger, more densely populated towns may suffer from drainage.

Such issues occur on an annual basis in Jeddah, a port city on the Red Sea coast, where locals have long complained about substandard infrastructure.

Floods killed 123 people in the city in 2009, and another 10 two years later. This week’s high rainfall in Saudi Arabia followed the region’s strong rains in mid-April, which killed 21 people in Oman and four in the United Arab Emirates, where rainfall was the heaviest since records began 75 years ago.

In research published last week, a distinguished group of experts concluded that global warming driven by fossil fuel emissions “most likely” intensified the rains.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia Breaks Silence on Diana Chepkemoi’s Mistreatment 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020