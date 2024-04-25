Raila Hosts 2 High Profile Diplomats At His Karen Home

ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga on Thursday held consultations with European diplomats in Nairobi to exchange views on bilateral, regional, and global issues.

In a statement, Raila said he held separate meetings with the Norwegian ambassador to Kenya Mr. Gunnar Andreas Holm, and Australia’s High Commissioner Jenny Da Rin.

During the meeting, Raila and the diplomats reaffirmed their commitment to their nations’ historic ties and shared values.

They further discussed ways to deepen further bilateral and continental cooperation on local and global issues of mutual interest.

“They reviewed the existing steadfast political, security, economic, and humanitarian support for Kenya and other African countries, including the situation in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo and the need for lasting peace in the regions,” read the statement in part.

The former Prime Minister also shared his vision for expanded cooperation on other foreign policy priorities, including a free trade regime across the continent.

Raila further used the engagements to brief the diplomats on his quest for African Union Commission chairmanship and his plans for the continent should he ascend to office.

“Both parties agreed on the need for a strong AU to drive potential game-changer issues like continental free trade, infrastructure development, open skies, and investment in energy and internet connectivity,” Raila stated.

He regretted that 60 years into independence, Africans had to fly to Europe to connect to certain parts of Africa and required multiple currencies and visas to access other African countries.

The former PM singled out continental integration, removal of non-trade barriers, global cooperation, stability, and free movement of goods and people as priority areas he would focus on as AUC chair.

The diplomats encouraged Odinga in his quest and expressed hope that he would be able to focus the continent on critical matters holding it back.

