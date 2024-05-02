Uganda Calls on Britain to Refrain From Interfering in Domestic Affairs

Uganda asked Britain to quit intervening in its local politics after London imposed penalties on three of its senior officials over corruption charges.

Uganda’s parliament urged Britain late Tuesday to preserve its sovereignty. Foreign partners, including Britain, must respect Uganda’s sovereignty and avoid meddling in our domestic politics, including arm-twisting decision-makers to agree with their value system, particularly homosexuality, according to a statement from the parliament.

The British government sanctioned Uganda’s Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, as well as two parliamentarians, Goretti Kitutu and Agnes Nandutu, on Tuesday due to corruption charges.

Former ministers Kitutu and Nandutu have been charged with corruption in Uganda’s Anti-Corruption Court after allegedly taking iron sheets destined for the destitute northeastern area of Karamoja.

The Ugandan parliament accused the British government of misrepresenting facts to advance its political objectives.

“The iron sheets have been used as a ruse to conceal the real, unstated but clearly obvious reason for the sanctions which is the Rt. Hon. Speaker’s stance on the recently enacted Anti-Homosexuality Act,” the statement said.

In 2023 Uganda’s parliament enacted a law imposing life and death sentences for specific acts of homosexuality, which was harshly condemned by some Western countries, including Britain.

