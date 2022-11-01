Inside Former Kesses MP Mishra Swarup’s Exquisite Mansion in Eldoret (PHOTOS)

Swarup Mishra is a notable Kenyan politician who represented the Kesses constituency in parliament from 2017 to 2022.

Kdrtv looks into the politician’s large residence which is located at the Elgon view estate in Eldoret Town.

Inside the compound you’re welcomed by a well-kept garden which is relaxing to the body and mind. The beautiful garden is maintained by Mishra’s wife Dr. Pallavi.

During an exclusive interview with Nailentei Kenga in the “Art of Living,” show on KTN, Dr. Pallavi said that she spends most of her time in the garden.

Inside the house you are first welcomed to the lounge area, which is furnished with charming grey and brown-black leather sofa seats imported from India, an accent wall covered with artifacts, and a remarkable, one-of-a-kind tile artwork imported from China.

During the interview, Dr. Pallavi disclosed that her husband conducts business meetings in the lounge.

The lounge area is connected to the main living room, which has a high ceiling that makes the space appear bright and airy. Two crystal chandeliers illuminate the living area brilliantly, enhancing the attractiveness of the place.

It boasts floor-to-ceiling windows that provide breathtaking views of the gorgeous landscape. The Italian marble floor and the grey leather sofas combine flawlessly to give the room a stunning appearance.

A gorgeous grey and white Italian marble staircase and a fantastic chandelier bring you upstairs to the TV room. The TV room contains extra-long white leather seats that are primarily utilized by children who visit to watch television.

There is an inner balcony from which you can observe all the action in the living room.

Next to the balcony is the first bedroom, which features wardrobes, an impressive gypsum ceiling, and a massive, carved wooden bed.

The master bedroom features a king-sized bed, a spot to unwind, and a study area. There is a wall-mounted television so you may watch your favorite show from the comfort of your bed.