Meet 7 Most Stylish Female Politicians in Kenya [Photos]

Kenya has a plethora of attractive female politicians who make a point of turning attention with their outrageous dress sense, which they prominently promote on social media.

Below are the 7 most stylish female politicians in the country.

Catherine Waruguru

The Laikipia Women rep who joined politics in her 20’s has a good touch of fashion. Waruguru keeps it classy and stylish when she wears a skirt suit, a gown, a trouser, or dress.

Purity Ngirici

Purity Wangui Ngirici is another politician who always makes heads turn with her dress sense.

The Kirinyaga County Women rep isn’t afraid to channel her inner self, as evidenced by her outfit. She will wear knee-high boots, a pair of jeans, and a smart blouse one minute and then look all formal.

Karen Nyamu

Karen Nyamu is well-known as an ambitious and divisive lawyer who ran for the Nairobi Woman Representative seat in 2017 but lost.

She is, nonetheless, one of the country’s most fashionable politicians. Nyamu makes sure her costumes are attractive enough to draw attention, whether she’s going out with her pals or attending an important conference.

Millicent Omanga

With her trendy designs, the classy William Ruto-allied lawmaker knows how to satisfy her supporters.

She may choose to keep it formal on some days, but Kenyans adore her for wearing a short stunning dress with boots or a nice pair of jeans.

Esther Passaris

Nairobi County Women rep Esther Passaris matures like excellent wine, at 56 years old, the politician continues to dazzle Kenyans with her heart-melting features. Whether she wears a skirt or a trouser suit, or a lovely gown or dress, the politician is always elegant.

Sabina Chege

The Murang’a Woman Representative is also a stylish politician. She keeps it simple but stylish as well.

Susan Kihika

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika is another female politician with good taste in fashion.

She appears to follow the “keep things simple and classy” mantra. On most days, she will wear a long, wonderful summer-like dress with a blazer, whereas on others, she will wear jeans and a nice top.