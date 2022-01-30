Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Meet Journalists Who Once Dated Famous Politicians

By

Published

Love has no boundary. We all choose whom we are going to have a relationship with and go for our perfect match. Most celebrities at most times have managed to keep their relationship private while some, public.

Here are list of journalists who got involved with politicians.

Catherine Kasavuli

images 9 5

image courtesy

Veteran Catherine Kasavuli was the first female news anchor to work for leading broadcast media houses in Kenya. She worked for Kenya Broadcasting  Corporation, Kenya Television Network and Citizen. Moreover, Catherine Kasavuli was rumoured to have dated the then Vice President of Kenya Moody Awuori. The allegations were not proven.

Mary Kilobi

Francis Atwoli came shocked people when he announced that he had taken Mary Kilobi as a wife. At first, Mary Kilobi did not accept his proposal but later, she said yes.

images 12 2

COTU Chair Atwoli and Mary Kilobi, Photo Courtesy

Kilobi has always seen Atwoli as a great man and she is proud of him. However, she later changed her sign out name to Mary Kilobi Atwoli.

Betty Kyallo and Governor Joho

images 8 3

image courtesy

After divorcing Dennis Okari, Betty met Joho. Since they found themselves in the same situation, they were each other’s best mates. Nonetheless, Betty was later showered with a lot of gifts. She was given a house and two luxurious cars. They later broke up with the governor.

Also read; Alfred Mutua Should Apologise To All Kamba Men- MP Attacks Mutua For Dating For 6 Years

Caroline Mutoko

Caroline had been rumoured to be dating famous politicians from Ukambani.

images 10 3

image courtesy

She was alleged to have been with the Late Mutula Kilomzo the night before he died. Police confirmed that indeed Mutoko was in the house.

Naisula Lesuuda

images 7 3

Naisula Lesuuda Photo courtesy

In 2013, Naisuula became the youngest senetor.  That is when she finally met  Elgeiyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba. The two had been exchanging romantic texts. In a text Kipchumba Murkomen wrote, ”I fell in love with you, I dont’t know how, I don’t know where but I did”

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019