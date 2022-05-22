Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Meet Kalonzo Musyoka’s Little Known Children & The Powerful Jobs They Do

By

Published

Kalonzo Musyoka wife Pauline family 4 children and family background

Wiper party leader and 2022 presidential aspirant Kalonzo Musyoka is one of the longest serving politicians having joined politics in 1983.

Away from politics the former vice president is married to Pauline Musyoka and are blessed with four children namely, Kennedy, klein, Damaris and Kevin Muasya. 

Kennedy Musyoka

kennedy

He is the firstborn and is currently 35 years old. He was in 2017 nominated to the  East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA by the Wiper party). 

Prior to the nomination, he had maintained a low profile and was not in the public eye. He attended the Brookhouse school and holds two Bachelor of Arts degrees, one in International Affairs, Politics, and Public Affairs from the University of Newcastle, Australia, and another in Law from the same institution.

Kevin Muasya

kel

He is the second born Child of Kalonzo Musyoka. He schooled at Makini academy then Sunshine highschool. He holds a bachelor of business and Commerce from Monash University in Australia.

He is the CEO of the Akamba vernacular radio station Athiani FM. Previously he worked for Co-operative bank and the Tourism Regulatory Authority.

Damaris Musenya

AD7ONkiWRmvb

Damaris is the only daughter of Kalonzo Musyoka. 

She is a lawyer, having graduated from Leeds University in 2018, just like her father and older brother Kennedy. She earned her Master’s in International Human Rights studies at the same university.

Between 2010 through 2013, she attended Kianda in Westlands before switching to Brookhouse School.

She has worked for the Central Bank of Kenya, CEREBRA (an international charity), as a Brand Ambassador for the NCUK, and as a Digital Marketing Strategist for the inaugural conference of the Leeds Women in Leadership Society.

Kein Kalonzo 

IMG 20210828094316

Kein is the lastborn child of Kalonzo and is a musician. He owns a recording studio known as Heart Beats Studios in which he is also the producer. Kein is a journalism graduate from Nairobi University. 

Also Read: A Look inside Ababu Namwamba’s Exquisite Karen Mansion worth Ksh 250 Million [PHOTOS]

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020