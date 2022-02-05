A Look inside Ababu Namwamba’s Exquisite Karen Mansion worth Ksh 250 Million [PHOTOS]

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Assistant Secretary Ababu Namwamba strikes an image of one of the few government officials who understand a thing or two about class.

His fashion sense, confident attitude, and noteworthy achievements in Kenya’s political landscape at a ‘young age’ make him one of the most accomplished and yet humble leaders.

In this article, Kdrtv looks into the former Budalangi Mp’s classy mansion in the leafy suburbs of Karen in Nairobi.

The house sits on a one-acre piece of land and boasts 11 bedrooms, a swimming pool making it one of the most innovative contemporary bungalows of recent years.

The white mansion looks to have three stories and two wings on opposite sides, with wide balconies on the second level and large mirrors adorning the interior, particularly in the midst of the two wings, demonstrating the home’s size.

The state-of-the-art mansion is a magnificent work of skilled design located just meters from the homes of Kenya’s who’s who.

A vintage view from this mansion gives you a panoramic view of DP Ruto, Raila Odinga, and Kalonzo Musyoka’s exquisite residences.

At current market prices, an exact replica of the mansion would cost no less than Ksh 250 million.

Additionally, Ababu has an outstanding residence in Budalangi’s Magoye Beach that acts as his rural home.

Ababu is the league of Anne Waiguru, Mike Sonko, William Kabogo, and DP William Ruto who own posh residences across the country.

The former ODM secretary-general is one of the current government officials who have openly come out to support Deputy President William Ruto’s August 9 presidential bids.

Ababu in late last year hosted the second in command in western before making an appearance in Eldoret in January during Ruto’s mega rally.