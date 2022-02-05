Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

A Look inside Ababu Namwamba’s Exquisite Karen Mansion worth Ksh 250 Million [PHOTOS]

By

Published

ABABU NAMWAMBA LPK capital

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Assistant Secretary Ababu Namwamba strikes an image of one of the few government officials who understand a thing or two about class.

His fashion sense, confident attitude, and noteworthy achievements in Kenya’s political landscape at a ‘young age’ make him one of the most accomplished and yet humble leaders.

In this article, Kdrtv looks into the former Budalangi Mp’s classy mansion in the leafy suburbs of Karen in Nairobi.

Ababu Namwamba mansion

The house sits on a one-acre piece of land and boasts 11 bedrooms, a swimming pool making it one of the most innovative contemporary bungalows of recent years.

Also Read; Inside Nelson Havi’s Exquisite Manion in Kakamega

The white mansion looks to have three stories and two wings on opposite sides, with wide balconies on the second level and large mirrors adorning the interior, particularly in the midst of the two wings, demonstrating the home’s size.

The state-of-the-art mansion is a magnificent work of skilled design located just meters from the homes of Kenya’s who’s who.

IMG 20220101110507

A vintage view from this mansion gives you a panoramic view of DP Ruto, Raila Odinga, and Kalonzo Musyoka’s exquisite residences.

At current market prices, an exact replica of the mansion would cost no less than Ksh 250 million.

Additionally, Ababu has an outstanding residence in Budalangi’s Magoye Beach that acts as his rural home.

IMG 20220101110642

Ababu is the league of Anne Waiguru, Mike Sonko, William Kabogo, and DP William Ruto who own posh residences across the country.

The former ODM secretary-general is one of the current government officials who have openly come out to support Deputy President William Ruto’s August 9 presidential bids.

Ababu in late last year hosted the second in command in western before making an appearance in Eldoret in January during Ruto’s mega rally.

IMG 20220101110435

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019