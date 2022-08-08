New Details Emerge on Diamond Platnumz’s 10 Minutes Performance in Kasarani 

Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz was the talk of town after he performed during Azimio La Umoja’s last rally in Kasarani on Saturday.

This outraged a section of Kenyan artists, as the bongo musician walked out with a staggering amount of money.

Although it is not yet known how much the highest-paid musician in Kenya earns every performance, Diamond’s 10-minute performance was worth many times what most Kenyan artists would earn per performance.

According to a report by Nation, Diamond earned a staggering Sh12 million for the 10-minute performance. He made literally 1 million each minute.

The figure may go down in East African history as the most ever paid per minute to an artist for a performance.

Well, despite the diverse opinions to his performance, it has also come to light that the amount was not paid by the Azimio but by a Tanzanian business magnate.

“The performance was actually sponsored by a tycoon in Tanzania, I am not sure if the tycoon is a businessman or a politician but clearly it seems it’s someone well known to Azimio’s principals. However, what I’m sure of is that Diamond was paid $100,000 (Sh11.9m) for the Kasarani performance,” a source told the Nation newspaper.

According to reports, Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho participated in talks that began three weeks ago to have diamond perform at the Azimio rally.

Although the agreement was finalized, Diamond did not announce his performance at the Azimio rally until the actual day.

Diamond Platnumz energized the crowd in Karasani with two sets, one before and one after Raila’s address.

Diamond returned after the end of Mr Odinga’s speech, where he was joined on stage by other Azimio leaders and Mama Ida Odinga for a brief performance before departing for South Africa.

