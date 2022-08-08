Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

New Details Emerge on Diamond Platnumz’s 10 Minutes Performance in Kasarani 

By

Published

6731 Raila Diamond

Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz was the talk of town after he performed during Azimio La Umoja’s last rally in Kasarani on Saturday. 

This outraged a section of Kenyan artists, as the bongo musician walked out with a staggering amount of money. 

Although it is not yet known how much the highest-paid musician in Kenya earns every performance, Diamond’s 10-minute performance was worth many times what most Kenyan artists would earn per performance.

According to a report by Nation, Diamond earned a staggering Sh12 million for the 10-minute performance. He made literally 1 million each minute.

The figure may go down in East African history as the most ever paid per minute to an artist for a performance.

Well, despite the diverse opinions to his performance, it has also come to light that the amount was not paid by the Azimio but by a Tanzanian business magnate.

“The performance was actually sponsored by a tycoon in Tanzania, I am not sure if the tycoon is a businessman or a politician but clearly it seems it’s someone well known to Azimio’s principals. However, what I’m sure of is that Diamond was paid $100,000 (Sh11.9m) for the Kasarani performance,” a source told the Nation newspaper.

According to reports, Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho participated in talks that began three weeks ago to have diamond perform at the Azimio rally.

Although the agreement was finalized, Diamond did not announce his performance at the Azimio rally until the actual day.

Diamond Platnumz energized the crowd in Karasani with two sets, one before and one after Raila’s address.

Diamond returned after the end of Mr Odinga’s speech, where he was joined on stage by other Azimio leaders and Mama Ida Odinga for a brief performance before departing for South Africa. 

Also Read: Herman Manyora Outlines Two Mistakes Ruto Did, Reveals Why Raila Will Beat Him Hands Down

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020