Kenya Records Highest Daily recoveries At 1062 As 599 Contract Virus

(KDRTV)-Kenya on Sunday, August 9, 2020, announced that 599 more people tested positive for COVID-19 as the national tally spurts to 26, 436

The new cases were reported after 4420 samples were tested in the country between Sartuday and Sunday

New patients consist of 593 Kenyan nationals and 6 foreigners aged between 1 and 82 years old; 373 of the new patients are male while 226 are female.

The health ministry also declared that 1062 more patients recovered from various health care systems and this is the highest daily recovery since the outbreak was first reported in the country on April 1, 2020.

983 people have recovered from the home-based while 79 have recovered from various health facilities across the country

The new cases were distributed as follows:

Nairobi-318 Kiambu- 70 Machakos- 38 Mombasa- 28 Kajiado-26 Isiolo-10 Kakamega-6 Kisumu-4

At the same time, MoH revealed that total number of coronavirus deaths rose to 420 after 2 more patients succumbed to the respiratory disease

During his speech, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe noted that the ministry is aware that there are health officers from the private sector who collude with families to provide COVID-19 negative results where relatives had succumbed to COVID-19 in a bid to facilitate normal burial