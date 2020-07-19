No University Has Been Cleared To Reopen As 3 Colleges Get Green Light

(KDRTV)-The Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha has said that so far, the government has not cleared any university to reopen because they have not met required standards to contain coronavirus.

However, the CS who was speaking when he toured Asumbi Teachers Training College in Rangwe Sub County Homa Bay County, said that only three Teachers Training Colleges have been cleared.

The three cleared colleges to include Rangwe TTC at 65 percent, Kericho TTC at 70 percent, and Murang`a TTC at 80 percent.

Read also: India Records Highest Daily Spike In Coronavirus Cases

CS Magoha said that the three colleges have put in place required infrastructure recommended by World Health Organization (WHO) and Kenya`s Ministry of Health to contain the novel coronavirus

Magoha assured Kenyans that the government will not allow any college to resume studies in September if they have not fully complied with the required measures

At the time, CS Magoha said that no university has been cleared by Ministry of education and Ministry of Health to reopen in September, and any university which has declared itself ready to reopen is cheating the students

Read also: Fear in Bungoma as North Rift Shuttle Brings COVID-19 Patient from Nairobi

According to the CS, only Strathmore University is trying to comply with requirements imposed by the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education

KDRTV understands that almost all universities in Kenya had announced to the students new students will report for admission in September 2020