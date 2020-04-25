President Uhuru Extends Dusk-to-dawn Curfew By 21 Days

(KDRTV)-President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced the extension of the dusk-to-dawn curfew by 21 more days

The head of the state said that after consultations with key stakeholders, the approach was meant to counter the increased rates of the coronavirus infections and further urged Kenyans to be patient

According to our previous reports, the curfew that starts from 7 pm to 5 am was imposed on Friday, March 27, following the escalation in the coronavirus infections

“Cessation of movement into and out of Nairobi Metropolitan Area, Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa shall be extended for 21 days. The nationwide curfew shall be extended for 21 days Security services will upgrade response and alert measures in every border area,” Uhuru said.

The Ministry of Health also announced that following the fact that the infections have surged in Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties, if the trend continues then more stringent measures could be imposed

The counties of Mandera, Kilifi Kwale and Mombasa have registered an increase in cases of infection. If the trend does not reverse, more stringent measures will be taken in consultation with the County Governments; President Uhuru Kenyatta

According to the president, movements will be restricted during the curfew time for all Kenyans with the exception of the health workers and other fundamental services recognized by the Ministry of Interior

President Uhuru also echoed the front-line health workers and security personnel who have bestowed efforts and risked their lives to rescue lives

“We extend our appreciation to the health and security personnel standing at the forefront of the war against the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

The president urged Kenyans to observe the health guidelines set to halt the spread of coronavirus as he will not hesitate to announce more stringent measures should the infection continue to surge.