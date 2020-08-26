What This Lady Did After Getting The Number Of Her Husband’s Lover Has Left People Talking

A woman has brought the internet to a standstill after what she did immediately she got the number of her husband’s side chic. The Kenyan society is slowly coming to terms that cheating is so rampant that it is becoming the new normal. Some have come up with a very outrageous conclusion that men are naturally polygamous.

Well, that is no longer the case as women are very good at the cheating game than even most men. It is very easy for a woman to discover that her man is cheating than vice versa. A woman can cheat for even five years without her man noticing. Nowadays they openly brag about it.

So this lady came across the number of her husband’s lover and decided to contact her. How the conversation went left even the lover shocked.

“Hello, I got your number from my husband’s phone and it looks like you people are lovers,” the woman opened the conversation.

To which the side chic responded, “Yeah, what is it?” Do you see the audacity in her response? She really has no shame.

Then the woman proceeded, “Hey, don’t get high yet, I don’t have any problem with that though I have a request to ask from you.”

“What request?” asked the lover.

“You see actually, I also have a man outside and I really want to meet him over the weekend. So, please can you try to convince my husband to leave home on the weekend and spend it at your place?” the lady requested.

Isn’t this hilarious? Here is the screenshot that has been trending after being shared by one of the ladies in the conversation;

What do you think about this incident? Are we losing our morals as a society? Let us know your immediate reaction in the comment section.