27 Gang Members Arrested In Nakuru Amidst Rising Insecurity Cases

27 suspects have been arrested earlier today in the ongoing crackdown on the ‘Confirm’ gang that has been terrorizing Nakuru residents for quite sometimes. The notorious criminals have been arrested in connection with the recently reported cases of insecurity. According to the police, the gang were arrested in Rhonda slums soon after staging an attack in Jasho, Nakuru West.

Consequently, crude weapons were recovered from them during the raid. Additionally, police also confiscated two firearms in a house in Flamingo estate. Unfortunately, some members of the gang had escaped the raid.