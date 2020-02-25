All that #Ngiritas is Not Gold! Kenyans Take to Social Media Over Chokoraa Remarks

(KDRTV) – Phyllis Ngirita, one of the suspects in the multi-million NYS scandal, has become a butt of brutal jokes on social media after claiming that her son is now a Chokoraa because he cannot speak German.

While pleading with President Uhuru Kenyatta to help unfreeze her bank accounts and allow her to pay school fees for the minor, Phyllis said the little boy only communicates in English, Swahili and Kikuyu.

“Miaka mbili tumeteseka. Mtoto aliacha shule, anaelekea kuwa chokora… Wamekataa kabisa kufungua hiyo account. So mtoto ata hawezi ongea Kijerumani, anaongea Kikuyu na Kiswahili ama Kizungu,” Ngirita cried outside the courtroom on Monday.

But she didn’t end there. She accused the government of forcing her and the class seven boy to use a Matatu because they had impounded her vehicle.

“Sai nitatoka hapa na huyu mtoto twende nyumbani na matatu… gari yangu inaozea police station na nilinunua na malipo ya pole pole,” she said.

The poor Phyllis has also been forced to stay in this forsaken country as the courts confiscated her passport.

Instead of Kenyans pitying Phyllis, they have found a lot of nasty things to say about her rant.

All that #ngiritas is not Gold 🤣 Sai sisi wote Ni machokoraa tu 😄 Corruption money is bad! Evil! Draining! pic.twitter.com/tjTYccVtW9 — The Junior Chief ((Taitaa))™ (@EdwinCheruh) February 25, 2020

Here is what Kenyans are saying on social media.

Do you know how to speak German,ama wewe ni chokora?#ngiritas — Samuel munga (@Mungasamm) February 25, 2020

Chokoraa now has a new meaning in the Kenyan Dictionary. It is a person who can’t speak Germany.

Not my cup of tea, but who said speaking swahili or english is for chokoras? I mean how can u even assume that speaking German is more prestigious than English, the language of the world? How many countries in the world speak German? 😂 #ngiritas — Mimi Omogeni (@NyAKeRaRiOne1) February 25, 2020

President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted the German President at Statehouse on Monday. Did they speak English or Uhuru is also in the list of Chokoraas?

What is good morning in German? Ama wewe pia ni Chokoraa?

How do you say good morning in German please, I have to know atleast thay one before nikue chokora😂😂😂 #ngiritas — SimDan (@SimDan7) February 25, 2020

