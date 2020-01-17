Babu Owino Shoots DJ, then takes him to Hospital

(KDRTV) – Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has been arrested following a shooting incident in Nairobi’s B Club on Thursday night, several reports have confirmed.

According to blogger Robert Alai, the controversial legislator shot a DJ only identified as Evolve 3 in Kilimani Estate.

“Embakasi East MP Babu Owino is alleged to have shot DJ Evolve 3 last night at the B-Club,” Alai said.

Journalist Ali Manzu confirmed that Babu had been arrested over the shooting incident. It is not clear where the MP is being held at the moment. The condition of the victim is also not known.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino arrested over a shooting incident at a club in Kilimani, Nairobi; one person sustained gunshot wounds. — Ali 'Mwamvita' Manzu (@Ali_Manzu) January 17, 2020

A witness at the club said the MP took the guy to hospital after the shooting incident.

“Even the watchmen were in panic mode. Apparently Babu Owino had drawn his gun and shot somebody at B Club. Same Babu has now taken the guy to hospital,” the man said.

Babu has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent times. Last week, he was on the receiving end of the ire of women leaders after threatening to shave Kandara MP Alice Wahome for disrespecting Raila.

“Alice Wahome must respect Baba and President Uhuru Kenyatta or we will shave every part of her body that has hair. This is not a threat it is a promise,” He said on Facebook.

More to follow…