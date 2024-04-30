Connect with us

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta Appointed To Lead AU Election Observer Mission in South Africa

The African Union (AU) has picked retired President Uhuru Kenyatta to head the African Union (AU) Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) to South Africa ahead of the upcoming elections slated for May 29, 2024.

In a statement, AU Chairperson Moussa Faki said AUEOM will comprise 60 short-term observers (STOs) including three Core Team electoral experts, set to observe South Africa’s elections from May 21 to June 3, 2024.

The objectives of the AUEOM are to provide impartial reporting or assessment of the quality of the  29 May General Elections in South Africa, including the degree to which the conduct of the elections meets regional, continental, and international standards for democratic elections.

The mission will also offer recommendations for the improvement of future elections based on the findings; and demonstrate the AU’s solidarity and support towards South Africa’s elections and democratization process to ensure that the conduct of democratic, credible, and peaceful elections contributes to the consolidation of democratic governance, peace and stability in the country.

GMWzTM7WUAAmMcL

The AUEOM draws its mandate from various AU instruments, notably the African Union Guidelines for Elections Observation and Monitoring Missions (2002), the OUA/AU Declaration on Principles Governing Democratic Elections in Africa (2002), the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (1981) and the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance (2007).

It also aligns with Aspiration 3 of the AU Agenda 2063, which aims to ensure good governance, democracy, and respect for human rights, justice, and the rule of law.

This will be the second time Uhuru leads the AUEOM, in February 2023, AU picked the former Kenyan President to lead the African Union Election Observation Mission to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Also Read: Uhuru Kenyatta in Nigeria Ahead of His AU Job

