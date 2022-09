Baringo County Deputy Governor Charles Kipngok has died earlier this evening at JKIA before flying to Mombasa.

According to Kenya Airways, Charles Kipngok had developed breathing complications and was

pronounced dead by the JKIA medical personnel

while the flight was still on the ground.

Kipngok was on his way to Mombasa for a reason

not yet known when he developed breathing

difficulties. Nonetheless, the autopsy is yet to be

done to establish what caused his sudden death.

More details to follow