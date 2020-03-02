Connect with us
 

Court Protects Kenya Airways Employee Gire Ali From Suspension and Arrest

VERON MEFIA

Court Protects Kenya Airways Employee From Suspension and Arrest

KDRTV can authoritatively confirm that the court has altered the Kenya Airways` decision to suspend employee Gire Ali after he exposed the images of the Chinese Southern Airline entering Kenya amid coronavirus fears

The same court has stopped the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) from arresting and charging Mr. Gire

Gire who is an assistant Security Agent at the Kenya Airways sought the help of the court on Monday to overrule that letter that suspended him from work until his case is heard and determined

Read also: The coronavirus epidemic and Chinese and Western complicity against Africans: the truths we are not told and the precautions we must take

The KQ employee also moved to the court to avoid the prosecution agency from arresting, arraigning and/or charging him

According to the employee, the KQ is keen on punishing him after exposing that the Kenyan lives are at risk amid coronavirus fears

Gire told the court that the decision to suspend him was reached at in bad faith and it is in violation of public interest ‘

He also claims that he is facing imminent threat of arrest and arraignment before a criminal court to answer criminal charges of terrorism

“That the charges preferred against the Applicant/Petitioner arise out of an alleged act of video recording of China Southern Airline Aircraft at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and circulation of the video clip on social media on 26th February 2020,” read the court papers.

