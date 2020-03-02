Court Protects Kenya Airways Employee Gire Ali From Suspension and Arrest

KDRTV can authoritatively confirm that the court has altered the Kenya Airways` decision to suspend employee Gire Ali after he exposed the images of the Chinese Southern Airline entering Kenya amid coronavirus fears

The same court has stopped the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) from arresting and charging Mr. Gire

Gire who is an assistant Security Agent at the Kenya Airways sought the help of the court on Monday to overrule that letter that suspended him from work until his case is heard and determined

The KQ employee also moved to the court to avoid the prosecution agency from arresting, arraigning and/or charging him

According to the employee, the KQ is keen on punishing him after exposing that the Kenyan lives are at risk amid coronavirus fears

Gire told the court that the decision to suspend him was reached at in bad faith and it is in violation of public interest ‘

He also claims that he is facing imminent threat of arrest and arraignment before a criminal court to answer criminal charges of terrorism