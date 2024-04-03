Government Issues 48 Hours Ultimatum To Security Companies

The Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) has ordered private security firms withholding crucial documents for their employees illegally to release them within 48 hours.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 3, PRSA CEO Fazul Mahamed said companies that fail to comply with the directive will lose their licenses.

“All private security companies are hereby directed to within the next 48 hours to stop unlawful retention and hand over all national IDs, academic certificates and other essential personal documents belonging to private security officers,” Mahamed stated.

“Failure to comply with this directive will result in appropriate legal action being taken against the specific private security companies including revocation of their operating licenses.”

Mahamed noted that he had received numerous complaints on the matter with many security guards left in limbo.

The PRSA boss termed the move as an act of violation of the rights of security guards.

“This measure is being enforced to address and rectify the unlawful retention of personal documents belonging to Private Security Officers by Security companies. The Authority is committed to ensuring that the rights of private security officers are upheld and that any form of exploitation is eradicated,” he stated.

Mahamed asked security guards to report any company that is unlawfully withholding their crucial personal documents.

“Any private security officer (security guard) whose National ID, academic certificates, and other essential personal documents are being withheld by any private security company should immediately report to the authority through our email or WhatsApp number,” the PRSA CEO added.

This comes days after the government launched a nationwide registration of all security guards.

The sector has been undergoing reforms in recent weeks which include raising the minimum wage of private security guards to Ksh30,000.

