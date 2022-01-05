Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Bobi Wine Releases Song Projecting Fall of President Museveni

Bobi Wine spills the beans on President Yoweri Museveni dictatorial regime in his new song Ogenda

By

Published

Bobi Wines song Ogenda on YouTube
Bobi Wines song Ogenda on YouTube

KDRTV NEWS: Ugandan opposition leader and musician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has released a new song entitled Ogenda. 

Bobi Wine is the President of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party.

This is a Luganda word that loosely means “You will fall”

According to Bobi Wine, the song is meant for the president because he has failed to bring democracy to the Banana republic.

The musician who spoke KDRTV said that he had to reveal the crimes committed by President Museveni and thus the graphic images used in the video.

READ ALSO: Museveni Reveals Real Reason Why He Hasn’t Killed His Rivals Bobi Wine And Besigye

Bobi Wine says that the media in Uganda is maimed and the only way to expose Museveni is through music.

In his song, Bobi Wine faults Museveni for going contrary to the people`s will.

The graphics suggest police brutality as he condemned Museveni for pressing and even killing his opponents.

In the song, the opposition leader has accused the President of abuse of power since he ascended to power in 1986.

He also added the regime of Museveni has seen abuse on the rights of the people of Uganda

The song has attracted a number of commentators and politicians who have appreciated Bobi Wine on how he uses his talent to speak truth to power.

“The lyrics of Bobi Wine have always moved me – be it positively or negatively. As a writer myself, I have total reverence for his mastery as a wordsmith,” said Dr Stella Nyanzi.

The song has since gone viral on other platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

Watch the #Ogenda song on YouTube here.

Click to Support KDRTV  y Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019