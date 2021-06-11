Museveni Reveals Real Reason Why He Hasn’t Killed His Rivals Bobi Wine And Besigye

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni believes killing his political rivals elevates them to hero status.

Speaking after taking an oath of office on Wednesday, extending his presidency to four decades, Museveni said that he has never tried killing his opposition and political rivals otherwise Kizza Besigye and Bobi Wine would have died long ago.

Besigye and Museveni have clashed for years as he tried in vain to remove the 76-year-old president from power. According to Museveni, killing his political rivals would make them national heroes a reason why it has never crossed his mind.

“If had killed Besigye, he would be a hero in the memory of the people. That is how Jesus became a hero. It is really “bankrupt” to” kill people,” said Museveni.

The president touched on the matter while addressing the assassination attempt on one of his ministers, Gen Katumba Wamala, that led to the death of his daughter, Brenda Natongo and driver.

“The NRM never uses assassinations because we are sure of ourselves. Why should I kill you because you are opposing me?” he asked.

“If I’m right and you are wrong, why do I kill you? I should preserve you so that you continue making your mistakes and people see that I am the one who is right.”

He went on:

“When Jesus started his movement, there were intellectuals like the Pharisees. But, Jesus went for the fishermen. So, when you see my [Cabinet] list, know that I am in the path of Jesus Christ,” he noted.

Museveni’s inauguration, which caps an election season that claimed over 50 lives in just two days in November last year, was a high-security affair. Kampala saw escalated military surveillance and patrols by security forces.

Bobi wine, Besigye(who is not in the country) and Activist Dr Stella Nyanzi who have been fighting him, all missed the event.

