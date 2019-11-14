BREAKING NEWS: Homa Bay Governor Awiti, Appears Before Public Accounts Committee

The embattled Homa Bay County Governor, Cyprian Awiti is appearing before the Senate`s Public Accounts Committee.

The Governor has spent a couple of days off duty following health complications.

Homa Bay County has been at the centre of myriad financial scandals.

On Thursday, October 31, the Governor affirmed that he had regained his full sight and no longer need the aid of his aides to carry his responsibilities as the head of the County.

Awiti is now corned by the senate committee on the issue surrounding the financing of the projects in the lakeside County.

The chairman of the Senate’s Public Accounts Committee is the Homa County Senator, Honorable Moses Otieno Kajwang`

This is a developing story. More to follow…..