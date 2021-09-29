Citizen TV Owner Sk Macharia Says He Went To The Us By Bus, Took Him 9 Months 

Billionaire SK Macharia of Royal Media Services, in an effort to encourage youngsters, revealed that he came from a humble background that saw him sacrifice a lot to get where he is right now.

Macharia, while speaking in an event graced by top government officials, entrepreneurs, and the youth, shared how he traveled to the US by bus in order to get an education.

“I went to the US by bus. It took me nine months, with KSh 1,200 and left my father and three sisters without a piece of land in the village,” said the 78-year-old media mogul.

According to SK, he started the journey from Ambassador and went all the way to Benghazi, and finally Seattle.

Dr S.K Macharia: I want to tell you a story about my older sister Njeri. She did not go to school. She was sold when she was very young to an old man who would pay my fees in primary school…Now she says she did not learn because of me. But I take care of her 100% pic.twitter.com/c22cRjdFQr — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) July 27, 2021

He also revealed how he worked Boeing as a sweeper after getting there before being recruited by Jomo Kenyatta’s government in 1968.

“We never left jackets on the seat, and even when we were given the freedom to do business we still worked our normal shifts including weekends,” he said.

READ ALSO: Kenyans Abroad: Kenyan Woman Arrested In Spain, Taken To Psychiatric Hospital After Chewing Roommate’s Fingers

It’s not the first time SK has shared the story about his travel.

The mogul in the past has also revealed that his sister was married off to an old man so that he could get school fees to travel abroad.

“I want to tell you a story about my older sister Njeri. She did not go to school. She was sold when she was very young to an old man who would pay my fees in primary school…Now she says she did not learn because of me. But I take care of her 100%,” he said.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.