News

CS Kindiki Unveils Ksh 7.6 Billion Advanced Security Equipment For Fighting Terrorism, Banditry

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki on Wednesday, March 20 commissioned advanced security equipment to combat terrorism, banditry, livestock rustling, and other organized criminal activities in the country.

In a statement, Kindiki said the government had already spent Ksh7.6 billion in the last six months on improving police equipment.

The Interior CS noted that the government would spend another Ksh.29.4 Billion in the next three years under the Police Equipment Modernisation (PEM) program to acquire sophisticated protected and mobility equipment.

“The Government remains focused on complete suppression and neutralization of terrorism, banditry, livestock rustling, and other organized criminal activities as the sure way of turning around our National Security and putting Kenya on a firm path to equitable development and shared prosperity,” said Kindiki.

The newly acquired equipment includes; Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) and Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs), Armoured Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Drones, Gunship Helicopters, Mine Sweepers, and Personal Protection Equipment.

The equipment will go towards the support of Operation Maliza Uhalifu in North Rift Valley. The equipment will also be extended to cover The Northern Grazing Area of Meru County, Isiolo, and Marsabit Counties, and counter-terrorism efforts in the North Eastern Region and the Boni Enclave in Lamu County.

“Equipment and kitting of frontline officers currently deployed in Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) in North Eastern Region, the Boni Enclave, Upper Eastern Region, and North Rift Valley remains a key priority deliverable for the Kenya Kwanza Administration,” Kindiki added.

