Court Invalidates Matiang`i Order To Deport Chinese Nationals

(KDRTV)The order by the Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang`i to deport four Chinese nationals whose colleague was caught in camera canning Kenyan waiter for lateness, has been suspended by the court

KDRTV has confirmed that the High Court invalidated the ordered that was issued on February 13 by CS Matiang`i

The Court made the decision after the four Chinese nationals filed a petition challenging their deportation order

The court also granted the Office of Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) more time to file responses by Friday this week

This is after the ODDP lawyer, Ms. Jacinta Nyamosi told the court that they were served with the application late and thus require more time to file their responses

The issue was later approved as urgent and the court ordered that the case be heard inter-party on February 25

The four Chinese were arrested on different counts after one of them was caught on footage insulting a Kenyan waiter

Deng Hilan is the one who was arrested for insulting the Kenyan waiter

His colleagues Chang Yueping and Ou Qiang were arrested for holding expired visas while Yu Ling was arrested for lacking a work permit

Previously, the case was scheduled to mentioned on 4 March, however, CS Matiang`i signed the deportation order just hours after the court allowed the police to detain the Chinese nationals for 15 days pending investigations and decision on the case