Gachagua Asks Murang’a Residents To obey Evacuation Orders

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged residents of Kiganjo village in Mathioya sub-county in Murang’a County to move to higher ground and save their lives as heavy rains continue to wreak havoc.

Speaking on Tuesday when he visited and condoled with the families of people who lost their loved ones on Sunday after their homes were hit by landslides, the Deputy President pleaded with residents on the slopes of their lands and in disaster-prone areas to move to higher ground and seek shelter for the duration of the rains.

“I am asking all those who are on the landslide areas to move to higher ground or seek refuge elsewhere for the duration of the rains. Be prepared. There is no harm in spending a few days with a friend or relative rather than risking your life downstream,” Gachagua said.

Six people died, including two adults, a teenager, and three minors. The landslide also affected three homesteads and destroyed about three hectares of land.

Gachagua added that the government is keen to ensure that no Kenyan suffers from the devastating effects of the floods and pledged the government’s commitment to assisting those affected.

“We want to ensure that no more lives are lost. We are also providing food and non-food items to the affected families so that they can get relief during this difficult situation caused by the incessant rains,” said the Deputy President.

On his commitment to ensuring that Kenyans remain safe during this period, DP Gachagua reiterated that the disaster management team he heads will work day and night to ensure that no one is adversely affected.

“I have been given the responsibility by President William Ruto to lead the multi-sectoral team during the drought period and I have done so successfully, I will also ensure that this task given to me is successful and that all affected people return to normalcy,” he added.