Raila Takes On Ruto Government Over Floods Preparedness

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday, April 30 challenged the Kenya Kwanza government over response to the flood crisis as heavy rainfall continues to pound the country.

In a statement, Raila said that despite the current government portraying itself as a champion of climate change and related issues, the current heavy rains in the country have caught them off guard.

“The devastation has made clear that as a nation, we must confront the emergency of our failure to learn. The government has been talking big on climate change, yet when the menace comes in full force, we have been caught unprepared,” said Raila.

“Despite the fact that the Meteorological Department had accurately predicted the coming heavy rains and storms, there were no advance contingency plans. We have therefore been reduced to planning, searching and rescuing at the same time,” he added.

The former Prime Minister at the same time called on the government to end the confusion and duplication of roles in agencies tasked with mitigation efforts.

He stressed that each agency should have clear roles and responsibilities as they try to manage the flood situation.

“We are also calling on the government to perfect the communication channels with all who have responsibilities in the unfolding situation to enable agencies and the two levels of government to deliver better, faster, and efficient services,” he stated.

Further, Raila asked Kenyans of goodwill to contribute towards households affected by floods. He said several leaders allied to the opposition are currently fundraising and they will do all that they can to support the ongoing mitigation efforts.

“Within our own networks, we have reached out to mobilize support which we shall shortly be delivering to the affected. A number of our leaders are holding fundraisers and we will do what we can to support their efforts. We are also encouraging our networks to feel free to contribute to the national relief efforts particularly through the Red Cross or other accountable organizations that are providing assistance,” Raila added.

