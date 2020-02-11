Connect with us
 

CS Mucheru Pushed, Shoved and Denied Entry at Moi Memorial Service

Joe Mucheru
Joe Mucheru {Courtesy]

(KDRTV) – ICT CS Joe Mucheru had a rough time during the memorial service of former President Daniel Arap Moi at the Nyayo Stadium on Tuesday.

Video footage shared by Daily Nation, showed Mucheru who had arrived in the company of Rwanda President Paul Kagame being manhandled by the President’s security.

Tanga Tanga blogger, who does not see eye to eye with Mucheru, shared the video on social media.

It is not clear why Mucheru was roughed up but it is believed Kagame’s bodyguard couldn’t recognize him and thought he was just a stranger walking beside the President. Kagame was among the more than five Presidents who attended the state memorial service for the former President.

In November last year, Itumbi was manhandled and kicked out of the VVIP dais by mean-looking Presidential guards during the launch of the BBI report at the Bomas of Kenya. It is not clear why the Statehouse employee would have mistreated by his former colleagues. Currently, Itumbi operates from Harambee Annex after falling out with powerbrokers at Statehouse.

In June last year, a controversial letter emerged with claims that four Cabinet Secretaries among them Mucheru, were plotting to murder Deputy President William Ruto. Itumbi has been arrested and charged with authoring the letter which is believed to be fake.

