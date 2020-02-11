CS Mucheru Pushed, Shoved and Denied Entry at Moi Memorial Service

(KDRTV) – ICT CS Joe Mucheru had a rough time during the memorial service of former President Daniel Arap Moi at the Nyayo Stadium on Tuesday.

Video footage shared by Daily Nation, showed Mucheru who had arrived in the company of Rwanda President Paul Kagame being manhandled by the President’s security.

But it appears Mucheru is not known to some of those men? But if you're in Kenya and in the security sector and you do not know all CS's by face then by all means you're in the wrong career! — gauo🇰🇪 (@gauogilbert) February 11, 2020

Tanga Tanga blogger, who does not see eye to eye with Mucheru, shared the video on social media.

Being pushed here and there is all in a days work…..it was CS @mucheru day. Life goes on…. pic.twitter.com/QFWSJBp2PH — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) February 11, 2020

It is not clear why Mucheru was roughed up but it is believed Kagame’s bodyguard couldn’t recognize him and thought he was just a stranger walking beside the President. Kagame was among the more than five Presidents who attended the state memorial service for the former President.

Rwanda President Paul Kagame arrives at Nyayo Stadium for the requiem service of former president Daniel Toroitich arap Moi. #MoiFinalJourney pic.twitter.com/STNw9fe45X — Daily Nation (@dailynation) February 11, 2020

In November last year, Itumbi was manhandled and kicked out of the VVIP dais by mean-looking Presidential guards during the launch of the BBI report at the Bomas of Kenya. It is not clear why the Statehouse employee would have mistreated by his former colleagues. Currently, Itumbi operates from Harambee Annex after falling out with powerbrokers at Statehouse.

Very interesting scenes at Nyayo stadium. CS Mucheru blocked by security forces as he tried to use section meant for presidents for entry. He's among ministers paying last respects to President Daniel Moi. Only Raila and Ruto were allowed to use the entry. #MoiFinalJourney pic.twitter.com/LlNsong2gx — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@o_abuga) February 11, 2020

In June last year, a controversial letter emerged with claims that four Cabinet Secretaries among them Mucheru, were plotting to murder Deputy President William Ruto. Itumbi has been arrested and charged with authoring the letter which is believed to be fake.